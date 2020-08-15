-
US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election in November, chided his opponent Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying he has more Indians on his side than the 55-year-old senator from California.
Trump said no one will be safe in Biden's America and that Harris was a "step worse."
He made the remarks while speaking to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association's members.
Statement
No one will be safe in Biden's America, claimed Trump
In his address, Trump took a swipe at Biden and Harris. "If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in America and probably Kamala (Harris) is a step worse," he said.
He claimed Biden was snatching America's dignity and respect. "No one will be safe in Biden's America," he went on.
Statement
Nobody treated Biden as badly as Harris: Trump
At another press meet, Trump said he watched the earlier Democrat debates and concluded that Harris treated Biden the worst.
"She treated Biden worse than anybody else by far. There was nobody, including Pocahontas, nobody treated Biden so badly as Harris," he said.
This week, when Biden made the announcement that Harris will be his running mate, Trump said he was a "little surprised."
Details
Former NYC mayor also slammed Harris' past career
Fortunately for Trump, the Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) endorsed his presidential run on Friday.
Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who was also present at Friday's NYCPBA meeting, attacked Harris citing her past career.
Giuliani said that as California's Attorney General, Harris "prosecuted little people but she wouldn't prosecute big people."
Looking back
Meanwhile, Trump's "birther" theory on Harris evoked criticism
Earlier, Trump had on Thursday stoked a "birther" theory about Harris.
Trump said he "heard Harris didn't qualify to be a Vice-President," and that he would look into the matter.
His comments were seen as racist by his critics who reminded Trump that Harris was born in the US to a Jamaican father and Indian mother and like him, can run for office.