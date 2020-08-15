US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election in November, chided his opponent Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying he has more Indians on his side than the 55-year-old senator from California. Trump said no one will be safe in Biden's America and that Harris was a "step worse." He made the remarks while speaking to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association's members.

In his address, Trump took a swipe at Biden and Harris. "If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in America and probably Kamala (Harris) is a step worse," he said. He claimed Biden was snatching America's dignity and respect. "No one will be safe in Biden's America," he went on.

At another press meet, Trump said he watched the earlier Democrat debates and concluded that Harris treated Biden the worst. "She treated Biden worse than anybody else by far. There was nobody, including Pocahontas, nobody treated Biden so badly as Harris," he said. This week, when Biden made the announcement that Harris will be his running mate, Trump said he was a "little surprised."

Fortunately for Trump, the Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) endorsed his presidential run on Friday. Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who was also present at Friday's NYCPBA meeting, attacked Harris citing her past career. Giuliani said that as California's Attorney General, Harris "prosecuted little people but she wouldn't prosecute big people."

