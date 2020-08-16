The younger brother of United States President Donald Trump, Robert Trump, has died. President Trump announced the news of Robert's passing in a statement. The President had visited his younger brother, who was aged 71, in a New York hospital on Friday, a day before he died. Robert Trump, who shunned the limelight unlike his brother, was a business executive and real estate developer.

Statement 'Not just my brother, he was my best friend'

President Trump (74) said in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend." The statement added, "He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

Health Robert had been battling an undisclosed illness

On Friday, President Trump had visited his ailing brother at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center before heading off to his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend. Robert Trump had been "having a hard time" with an undisclosed illness and the cause of death was not revealed. He had been on blood thinners, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Life Robert was youngest of five siblings

Robert Trump was the youngest of five children by Fred and Mary Anne Trump. He married his second wife Ann Marie Pallan in March. He had filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Blaine, in 2007. Robert Trump had also been hospitalized in the ICU at Mount Sinai hospital, New York, in June for more than a week, according to ABC News.

Quote You are in our hearts and prayers: Ivanka Trump

Two of President Trump's children grieved over their uncle's death. Ivanka Trump tweeted, "Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always." Eric Trump tweeted, "Robert Trump was an incredible man - strong, kind, and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family."

Other details President Trump expected to attend funeral amid busy travel schedule