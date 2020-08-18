Ashish Chauhan, former District Magistrate of Uttarkashi, will soon have a peak in Spain named after him, all thanks to something he did way back in 2018. In December 2018, a group of Spanish mountaineers including one Juan Antonio Padilla got stranded near Vasuki Tal while on a trek in Uttarakhand, and Chauhan helped in their rescue. Now, Juan wants to immortalize Chauhan.

What happened A trek turned deadly for Juan, Chauhan helped

The story finds its roots in an incident from December 2018 when Juan and his group were in the Gangotri Himalayas region to climb Mount Santopanth when they got stranded near the Vasuki Tal lake. Fortunately, another group of trekkers was passing through, and they called Chauhan's office for help. Chauhan, who currently serves as the additional secretary (civil administration) in Uttarkhand, quickly helped.

Aftermath After rescue, Juan was soon nursed back to health

Chauhan revealed that by the time the group was rescued, their health had considerably deteriorated along with their self-confidence. After concerted care, the group left India hale and hearty, carrying happy memories. Then on August 15 this year, Juan texted Chauhan asking how his name is spelled and what is the correct pronunciation. The mountaineer wanted to name a peak after Chauhan.

Quote Juan is thankful Chauhan saved his life

"I got a message from him asking how I spell my name.....as a token of gratitude for saving his life he is starting the process of naming the path to a virgin (unclimbed before) peak in Spain after my name," Chauhan said, according to HT.

Post Was in touch with Chauhan after leaving India: Juan

Meanwhile, the post which Juan published on social media, disclosed that he and his friend David Resino successfully scaled a virgin peak situated near Avila in Spain. Thereafter, they decided to name the 2,950-metre-high peak 'Magistrate's Point,' and the route to it 'Via Ashish,' to honor their benefactor. He also mentioned that he remained in touch with Chauhan even after leaving India.

Quote "Honored," Chauhan reminded India abides by 'Atithi Devo Bhava'