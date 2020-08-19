Residents of a Swiss town were in for a surprise when they noticed their surroundings covered in what looked like chocolate snow. Parts of the town of Olten were left covered in fine chocolate powder after a malfunction at a nearby chocolate factory. Netizens also looked at the bizarre incident as a sign that 2020 may now be turning the tide.

Details Ventilation at Lindt & Sprüngli factory malfunctioned

Local news portals reported that the town of Olten had been dusted with a chocolate powder with one resident—whose white car had been covered in "chocolate snow"—suspecting the nearby Lindt & Sprüngli factory behind the occurrence. The company later confirmed a minor defect in the cooling ventilation caused the incident and strong winds helped spread the chocolate in the immediate vicinity on Friday morning.

Aftermath 'Chocolate snow' harmless to people, environment, says company

The company—which makes roasted "cocoa nibs" in the factory—told the Associated Press that the ventilation system has since been repaired. Factory production has also been able to continue normally. The "chocolate snow" is completely harmless to people and the environment, the company said. It also offered to pay for any cleaning needed, noting that a car had been lightly dusted with chocolate.

Reactions 'Finally 2020 delivers,' chocolate lovers rejoice

Meanwhile, Twitter took the news positively, with many commenting that the incident had been among some of the good news this year. "Finally 2020 delivers!" wrote one user. "If only God would give us a sign that 2020 might just be turning a corner," said another. Perhaps echoing the sentiments of chocolate lovers around the globe, one Twitter user wrote: "Snowing chocolate!!! Yes please."

Similar incidents Not the first chocolaty 'mishap'