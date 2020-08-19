On Tuesday, USA's Democratic Party named former Vice President Joe Biden as the official candidate for the 2020 Presidential Elections, to take on incumbent President Donald Trump this November. Biden, 77, had sought the presidential candidacy twice before but failed. The announcement was made on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which was virtually attended by many heavyweights. Here's more.

What happened There was a virtual roll call to nominate Biden

Biden, whose candidacy was clear, was chosen formally through a virtual roll call with Democratic legislators from all over picking him for the upcoming polls. Notably, in the last 30 years or so, only one incumbent president has ever been denied a second term — late George HW Bush, Since 1933, only Bush Sr., Jimmy Carter, and Gerald Ford have lost re-election bids.

Mood Biden is riding on anti-incumbency. Will that be enough?

Now, most of Biden's popular support stems from anti-Trump sentiment rather than confidence in his ability, enthusiasm, or experience. This, political pundits suggest, could hurt his chances since fence-sitting voters would be indecisive about who to vote for. Also, Biden isn't said to inspire much confidence in general, especially among younger and minority voters who are often the tide-turners in an election.

Session At DNC, young Democrats were given a chance to shine

The second night of DNC was thronged by the most aging and white members of the party. However, there were a few young faces that could be spotted in the crowd. Former Legislator Stacey Abram from Georgia and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York were among the "young guns" who were chosen to speak at the mega event, that happened virtually due to coronavirus.

Colin Powell Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell delivered an address

Another known politician who endorsed Biden was Republican Colin Powell, Secretary of State during George W. Bush's administration. In a rousing address, he said, "With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries—never the other way around." Wife of late GOP Sen. John McCain, Cindy McCain, was also present.

Quote Ex-President Bill Clinton called out Trump

Former President Bill Clinton slammed Trump saying, "He says we're leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple. At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center."

Republican support Many other Republicans are supporting Biden, including former Trump aides

Interestingly, several Republicans, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich and Trump's former aide, Anthony Scaramucci, have publicly endorsed Biden. Apart from these two, Barack Obama-era Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, and Trump's former Homeland Security Chief Miles Taylor are backing Biden. Many of them have not minced words against Trump, with Scaramucci terming him "crazy."

Kamala Harris Meanwhile, Kamala Harris will accept nomination soon

Last week, Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris, born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, will formally accept her nomination tomorrow. By choosing her, Biden embraced an erstwhile adversary, but also managed to raise funds from Silicon Valley. The challengers have come under immense attack from the incumbents and the vitriolic statements are expected to continue till November.

