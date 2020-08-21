Former US Vice-President and Democrat veteran, Joe Biden, formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president on Thursday, launching a general-election challenge to President Donald Trump. At the Democratic National Convention, he vowed to end the Trump administration's "darkness." He said, "The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division." Here's more.

"Here and now, I give you my word: if you entrust me with the presidency, I'll draw on the best of us, not the worst," said Biden, accepting the nomination for the 2020 US Presidential Election scheduled for 3 November. "I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It's time for us, for we the people, to come together," he added.

During his speech, Biden also launched an attack on Trump and his administration's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic calamity in the US. Urging people to "punish" Trump for his "unforgivable performance" and the chaos the country has witnessed, he said, "We lead the world in deaths." "Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to protect us," Biden added.

"Just judge this president (Trump) on the facts. 5 million Americans infected with COVID-19. More than 170,000 Americans have died," Biden said during his speech. Moreover, the 77-year-old Democratic presidential candidate added that "on day one" of his presidency, he will not only mandate wearing masks for protection from the deadly disease but also implement a national COVID-19 plan.

"This is a life-changing election that will determine America's future for a very long time," Biden said at the convention. "Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency, science, and democracy," he added.

Notably, the 2020 presidential race marks Biden's third run for the White House, after the Democrat failed to secure the nomination in 1988 and 2008. Following his speech, Biden was joined on stage by his running mate, Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris, who created history by becoming the first African-American woman of Asian origin to be nominated for the Vice-President's post by a major party.

