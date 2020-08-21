On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tore into his Democratic opponent Joe Biden just outside the latter's Pennsylvania birthplace of Scranton, calling him the "voters' worst nightmare." Speaking at a rally hours before Biden accepted his nomination for the Democratic presidential candidature, Trump accused him of "selling out" the country and "letting other countries steal our jobs." Here's more on what he said.

Quote Trump was particularly uninhibited in his strike on Biden

"He (Biden) abandoned Scranton, but he spent the last half-century in Washington DC, selling out our country, ripping off our jobs and letting other countries steal our jobs," said Trump, addressing voters in Pennsylvania.

Context Biden was formally announced as 2020 Democratic contender

Biden, who served as the Vice-President during President Obama's term, was formally nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate on August 19, in a virtual roll-call vote on the Democratic National Convention's second day. Party stalwarts like Bill Clinton, Republican Colin Powell, and former Secretary of State John Kerry were present at the ceremony, as were the young guns like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Stacey Abrams.

What he said I brought back jobs, said Trump while attacking Biden

Further, Trump attacked Biden over his vote in favor of the Clinton-era NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada, saying the deal took away millions of jobs from Americans. He went on to claim that the state of Pennsylvania gained around 14,000 jobs, even in the coal-mining sector, within the first three years of his term. Additionally, he said that he would continue with fracking.

Fracking Fracking has been a key sore point in Trump's term

Fracking is the practice of drilling earth and injecting a high-pressure water-chemical mixture to release natural gas trapped inside rock formations. During his term, Trump rolled back some of the Obama-era regulations on fracking, raking up a huge controversy. He attacked Biden for being a supporter of the Clean Power Act aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from fracking and other energy industry activities.

Quote Biden wants to outlaw American oil, natural gas: Trump

Trump claimed Biden wants to outlaw American oil, coal, and natural gas "by mandating net-zero carbon emissions from all homes and buildings within nine years and from all power plants by 2035." The President added, "He wants to basically get rid of all fossil fuels."

Other policy matters Democrats want to wage war against North Korea: Trump

In his speech, Trump said Biden wanted to take away America's right to choose schools, adding he wanted to "abolish suburbs" by putting low-income housing in suburban areas. He further said Democrats planned to abolish cash bail, "releasing 40,000 criminals into our streets." He also invoked the subject of North Korea, saying there would be war with the Kim Jong-un-led nation if Democrats won.

