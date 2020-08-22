-
An Indian national has been arrested in the United States for committing a $21 million visa fraud.
Ashish Sawhney (48), a resident of Sterling, Virginia, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly submitting fraudulent applications for H-1B specialty-occupation work visas and generating profits.
He also allegedly attempted to naturalize as a US citizen by submitting false documents.
Here are more details.
Sawhney submitted fraudulent visa applications via 4 corporations
According to court documents, Sawhney used four corporations to submit fraudulent applications for H-1B visas.
The indictment names Sawhney as the director or registered agent for Value Consulting, LLC, Value Software Products, Inc. (formerly known as Value Consulting, Inc.), Business Pointers, Inc., and E-Train ERP, Inc.
The four corporations had offices located in the Eastern District of Virginia.
Visa applications falsely stated workers would fulfill jobs
Sawhney allegedly submitted or attempted to submit H-1B visa applications stating that foreign workers named in the applications would fulfill a specific job. However, no such jobs existed at the time of filing.
Through this scheme, Sawhney's four corporations allegedly generated profits amounting to $21 million between 2011-2016.
Further, he allegedly attempted to gain US citizenship by submitting an application containing false statements.
Sawhney faces up to 10-year prison sentence
Sawhney has been charged with two counts of conspiracy, three counts of inducing an alien to come to and reside in the United States for commercial advantage or private financial gain, and one count of attempted naturalization fraud.
The six-count indictment could land Sawhney in prison for a maximum sentence of 10 years if he is convicted.