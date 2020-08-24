Senior White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway, seen as one of the most loyal aides of US President Donald Trump, said on Sunday (local time) that she will be leaving the administration by the end of this month to focus on her family. Her husband George, a vocal critic of Trump, also announced he is leaving The Lincoln Project, citing similar reasons.

Announcement Kellyanne has informed the President about her decision

The 53-year-old was involved in Trump's campaign during the 2016 Presidential elections and after his win became one of his senior counselors. She has informed Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, of her decision. She is still scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention, an event where Republicans will formally choose Trump as their Presidential candidate, on Wednesday.

Announcement In a statement, Kellyanne said her kids need attention

In a statement posted on social media, Kellyanne said, "I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month," adding that George is also making some changes. "Our four children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months," she added.

Details She admitted children need more attention and vigilance

Kellyanne then said that she, like millions of parents, understands that kids need "attention and vigilance" to keep up with the unusual times. Though she didn't need to mention the coronavirus pandemic, her statement made it amply clear that shuttered schools have made it difficult for her to juggle work and home. She revealed she would announce her future plans soon.

Twitter Post Kellyanne called her White House experience humbling, here's her statement

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

Tweet Before Kellyanne, George said he is leaving The Lincoln Project

Minutes before Kellyanne's announcement, George wrote on Twitter he was parting ways with The Lincoln Project, a platform formed by Trump-opposing Republicans who want to see him defeated. George said he would devote more time to family and would also stay away from Twitter for some time. "Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately, (sic)" he wrote.

Twitter Post Will be devoting more time to family: George

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus.



Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

Views The political opinion of Conways' garnered attention across US

The couple's decision to end their respective gigs comes at a time when their differing political opinions hogged the limelight in US politics Kellyanne has been one of Trump's loudest defenders, speaking amazing things about his administration in interviews and also stepping up as a "crisis-manager" whenever critics launched a blitzkrieg. She was also frequently seen during Trump's press briefings on coronavirus.

Details Unlike Kellyanne, her husband is not a Trump fan

In sharp contrast to Kellyanne, George has been berating Trump. Along with Republicans Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson, George founded The Lincoln Project in 2019 with a motive to defeat "Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box." Recently, the campaign released an advertisement raising concerns about Trump's well-being, with an intention to imply that he is unfit to remain in office.

Details Once Trump called George a loser and husband from hell