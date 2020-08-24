China has given emergency use authorization to select candidate vaccines developed to prevent COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease that originated in the country. According to a health official from the country, the shots are currently in use, helping health workers inoculate those at high risk of contracting the respiratory disease or getting severely sick from it. Here's all you need to know about it.

Zheng Zhongwei, the head of China's coronavirus vaccine development task force, told state-controlled CCTV that the emergency use authorization has been active for select candidates developed by domestic companies. It was issued late last month, when the unproven vaccines were moving through clinical trials, to immunize at-risk groups such as frontline medical workers and civil servants, and maintain normal functions even during the pandemic.

"We have drawn up a series of plan packages, including medical consent forms, side-effects monitoring plans, rescuing plans, and compensation plans, to make sure the emergency use is well regulated and monitored," Zheng emphasized while discussing the bold move by the country.

Zheng added that the groups that have been immunized since last month have hardly reported any adverse effects, including fever. Hence, he said, "We are planning to scale up the inoculating group to better prepare for a possible next wave in autumn and winter." Under this effort, people working in food markets, transport systems, and services industries will get the shots.

Having said that, it is not exactly clear which of the vaccines have been cleared for emergency use. Currently, China has at least 6 candidate vaccines in clinical human trials, all of which are in mid or late-stage trials. However, Global Times had previously reported that employees of state-owned enterprises going abroad and medical workers were offered the candidates developed by Sinopharm for use.

