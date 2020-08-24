Months after the killing of George Floyd in the United States sparked global Black Lives Matter protests, a Black man was shot at by cops seven times in the US state of Wisconsin. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Kenosha and the man, identified as Jacob Blake, is fighting for his life. Notably, Blake was shot in front of his three sons.

Incident Blake shot while 'breaking up a fight,' says attorney

Kenosha Police said that officers responded to a domestic incident near 40th and 28th streets at 5:11 pm on Sunday. However, the police did not say what led to the shooting. Blake's attorney, Ben Crump, said that the 29-year-old man was leaving the scene after "breaking up a fight between two women." Crump also shared a video of the shooting.

Video 7 gunshots heard in video

In the video, a Black man is seen walking towards a grey SUV with two officers pacing behind him with their guns drawn out. As the man tries to enter the car from the driver's side, one of the officers grabs his tank top. Seven shots are heard. It is not clear from the video if both cops fired at the man.

Quote 'His three sons witnessed their father collapse'

Crump said, "We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police. Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets. Their irresponsible, reckless, and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident."

Action Both cops put on administrative leave; probe underway

The two officers, who have not been identified, have been put on administrative leave, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's division of criminal investigation (DCI). A statement said, "DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation." A report is expected within 30 days.

Protest Protests erupted overnight in Wisconsin

The shooting sparked protests almost immediately. Reportedly, protesters broke windows and sprayed graffiti at a Kenosha County administrative building overnight and also torched vehicles at a nearby auto dealership. Protests also erupted in Milwaukee, which lies 40 miles north of Kenosha. Notably, Blake was flown to Milwaukee and has been admitted to the city's Froedtert Hospital. He is in serious condition.

Governor’s statement Not the first Black person shot by law enforcement: Governor

Governor Tony Evers—who publicly identified Blake—said, "Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight." He added, "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement."

Background Days ago, another Black man was fatally shot in Lafayette