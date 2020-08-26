Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong sought to downplay the Indo-China clash at Galwan Valley that took place around mid-June at an Indo-China youth webinar. Terming the clash as an "unfortunate incident" and "a brief moment from the perspective of history," Sun said that both sides now have to work towards handling bilateral talks in a smoother and more efficient manner.

What Sun said China and India have common economic interests: Sun

Emphasizing that both China and India are major ancient civilizations, he said that they should have the wisdom to solve the boundary dispute by diplomatic means, rather than resorting to aggression. Calling the two economies "interwoven and interdependent," Sun remarked that no nation could survive in isolation. Sun also reiterated the indispensability of cultural exchange and people-to-people contact.

Quote India and China have been trading partners for long: Sun

"China has been India's largest trading partner for many years, while India is also China's largest trading partner in South Asia. I think the two big economies of China and India should attract each other like magnets," said Sun.

Diplomatic game "China sees India as a partner, not threat"

Sun said that "China sees India as a partner, instead of a rival." The two countries should abandon the "one's gain is another's loss" mindset, he added. He also said in the new century, bilateral ties must improve. The official spoke about language's importance in cultural exchanges between both countries. His comments assume significance amid reports that Confucius institutes are under scanner in India.

Looking back India and China had clashed in Galwan Valley in June

To recall, Indian soldiers had clashed with China's People's Liberation Army at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives in the deadliest face-off in decades, while China refused to acknowledge its casualties. Among the martyred soldiers was a Commanding Officer of the Bihar Regiment. Unsurprisingly, the violence soured ties between both neighbors.

Statement Recently, Bipin Rawat said that India could explore military options