In a show of ultimate bravery, Arthur de Oliveira, a three-year-old boy in Brazil saved his friend from drowning. The now-viral video shared by Arthur's mother Poliana Console de Oliveira shows his friend Henrique accidentally falling into a pool. Unable to find any adult around, Arthur dives in and pulls him out. The incident happened in Itaperuna, a metropolis north of Rio de Janeiro.

Facebook Post Watch how the gutsy kid saves his friend from drowning

Viral video The video was shared as a precautionary message to parents

Poliana shared the CCTV footage of this incident as a precautionary warning to parents who have pools. She captioned it as, "I have gratitude for the life of Arthur's friend and I am proud of my son's courageous, quick and loving attitude." The footage also showed how Henrique fell in the pool while trying to catch an inflatable tube, before Arthur grabbed his hand.

Praise Even police officers praised Arthur for his bravery

As soon as the video went up, it grabbed attention worldwide. Even their native Itaperuna Military Police division saw this act of bravery and decided to reward him. Arthur received lots of goodies from the police division, which included a basket filled with chocolates, a model new basketball, a bravery certificate and a trophy that says "From a hero to a hero."

Goodies The police division also made a tribute video for him

The police officers of the Itaperuna Military Police division also made a sweet tribute for the three-year-old, hailing him as the "real hero" our "world needs" at this moment. "A souvenir because you are an instrument of God, a real hero," stated one of many officers in a tribute video, which added, "The world needs heroes like you." Bravery, indeed knows no age.