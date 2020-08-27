On the opening night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered a fiery speech that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Guilfoyle, a campaign advisor for United States President Donald Trump, shouted her way through her speech and also take a shot at California state, where her former husband Gavin Newsom is Governor. Here's how Newsom reacted to the speech.

Details When asked about Guilfoyle, Newsom 'respectfully deferred' to next question

When asked about Guilfoyle's speech, Newsom told reporters, "This may leave you wanting...I respectfully defer to the next question." In her RNC speech, Guilfoyle painted a dystopian picture of a "socialist Biden-Harris future" and singled out her former home state California. She said Democrats have turned the state "into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes."

Twitter Post Here's a clip of Newsom's response

.@Elex_Michaelson asks Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) if he watched his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, at the Republican convention: "I respectfully defer to the next question." pic.twitter.com/g2pNG9LAYT — The Recount (@therecount) August 26, 2020

RNC speech Socialists will send your jobs to China: Guilfoyle at RNC

During the heavily-ridiculed RNC speech, Guilfoyle said, "Biden, Harris, and the rest of the socialists will fundamentally change this nation. They want open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty, and will selfishly send your jobs back to China while they get rich." "They will defund, dismantle, and destroy America's law enforcement," Guilfoyle yelled into a mostly empty room.

RNC speech 'In Trump's America, we light things up'

Guilfoyle continued, "Rioters must not be allowed to destroy our cities. Human/sex/drug traffickers should not be allowed to cross our borders. The same socialist policies that destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities..." She said, "In President Trump's America, we light things up. We don't dim them down. We build things up. We don't burn them down."

Marriage Guilfoyle and Newsom were married from 2001-2006

Guilfoyle, who is now dating President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., was formerly married to Democratic politician Newsom. The couple was married in 2001 and divorced in 2006 after their respective careers forced them into a long-distance marriage. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, was notably a central figure in Newsom's successful 2003 campaign for San Francisco mayor.

Information Apparently, Guilfoyle and Newsom have remained friends