Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to tender his resignation as his health is deteriorating, the country's local media reported today, hours before he is scheduled to address the press.
His tenure is officially due to end in September 2021.
Concerns about his health have been swirling after he visited the hospital twice, in a week's time, for an undisclosed illness.
Since speculations about his health grew, members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) attempted to downplay them.
His deputy, Taro Aso, is expected to fill in his shoes, but it won't be surprising if Abe's ouster triggers a leadership battle within the party.
A source told National Broadcaster NHK that Abe doesn't want his illness to hamper his prime ministerial duties, hence, considered resigning.
