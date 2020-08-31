A person was shot and killed in Portland city in the US state of Oregon on Saturday night. The shooting occurred as supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters. Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have pointed fingers at each other for allowing the violence. Portland has witnessed intense demonstrations since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests Trump supporters and BLM protesters clashed on Saturday

In recent weeks, Portland has witnessed frequent protests. The protests intensified after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. On Saturday, around 600 vehicles carrying an estimated 1,000 Trump supporters gathered at a mall in Clackamas County on the outskirts. The group then entered Portland's downtown where they clashed with BLM protesters. The police said that 10 people were arrested over the clashes.

Shooting Man shot and killed amid clashes

Amid the clashes between the rival groups, a man was shot in the chest around 8:46 pm on Saturday near Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. The police have not revealed the identity of the victim, however, the man was reportedly wearing a hat with the insignia of a far-right group based in Portland called Patriot Prayer.

Information Far-right group identifies victim as a supporter

Further, according to Oregon Live, "camouflage gear" and "thin blue line patches" were seen next to the body, indicating support for the police. Patriot Prayer founder identified the victim as Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a "good friend and a supporter," the Associated Press reported.

Trump-Biden Trump, Biden in war of words

On Sunday, in a series of tweets, Trump lashed out at the Democrat Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, and also said that Biden is "unwilling to lead." Trump wrote, "Portland will never recover with a fool for a mayor," suggesting sending federal forces to handle the situation in Portland. Biden, on the other hand, accused Trump of "recklessly encouraging violence."

Quote 'Trump's failure to ask supporters to stop conflicts reflects weakness'

Further, Biden said in his statement, "[Trump] may believe tweeting about law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his supporters to stop seeking conflict shows just how weak he is."

Mayor's response Portland Mayor blames Trump for spreading hate

Mayor Wheeler also reacted to Trump's criticism, blaming the President for creating the "hate and the division." "I'd appreciate it if the President would support us or stay the hell out of the way," he said, amid calls for his resignation. Mayor Wheeler also warned people, who wrote on Twitter about coming to Portland to seek revenge, against their plans.

Key background Trump pushes 'law and order' message ahead of elections