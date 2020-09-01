Reacting to India's claims that China transgressed in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, Beijing said on Tuesday that it was the Indian Army that violated the consensus and "illegally trespassed the LAC." According to the Chinese Embassy's Spokesperson Ji Rong, Indian troops "trespassed" at the Southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near the Reqin Pass. Here's more.

Context China violated consensus, attempted to change status quo, claimed India

After the violent Galwan Valley episode of June, China indulged in misadventures last month, the government said yesterday. PLA's attempt to change the status quo was, however, thwarted by Indian troops. India said PLA's actions went against the consensus reached during talks and also underlined that the Army was well-equipped to protect sovereignty. In its first reaction to India's claims, Beijing denied any wrongdoing.

Statement India violated China's territorial sovereignty, said Rong

As India slammed the "expansionist force" that is China, Beijing traded charges. Rong blamed Indian troops for whatever transpired in the tough terrain. "India's move has grossly violated China's territorial sovereignty, seriously violated relevant agreements, protocols and important consensus reached between the two countries, and severely damaged peace and tranquility along the China-India border areas," she said.

Do you know? China wants India to stop provocative actions

Moreover, she claimed that China urged India to "restrain its frontline troops, earnestly honor its commitments, immediately stop all the provocative actions, immediately withdraw its troops illegally trespassing Line of Actual Control, immediately stop any actions leading to the escalation and complication of the situation."

What happened Reportedly, India occupied key points to counter Chinese aggression

While China saw red after the recent developments, reports suggested Indian troops now have an upper hand in the area. A report in NDTV said Indian Army is positioned in a key area, allowing it to defend the entire territory, until what India believes is the LAC. India moved swiftly to occupy crucial points to counter the Chinese build-up of tanks.

Benefit Now, India can watch Chinese movements

Reportedly, Indian troops can now oversee Spanggur Gap, a passage important for troop movement. The daily claimed China constructed a road near the Southern bank of Spanggur Lake, that could allow it to bring tanks and more troops and from the current position, India can keep an eye on them. Notably, the area at the center of the latest tensions has been relatively calm.

