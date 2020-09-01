-
01 Sep 2020
Won't give up: France's Charlie Hebdo reprints Prophet Mohammad's cartoons
Attacked by radical Islamists in 2015, France's satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish Prophet Mohammad's cartoons to mark the beginning of the trial in the terror attack.
In an editorial attached to the cartoons, Director Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau wrote, "We will never lie down. We will never give up."
In the terror attack, 12 people, including some of the most celebrated French satirists, were killed.
What happened
Context: Brothers attacked paper's office during editorial meeting, journalists died
On January 7, 2015, brothers Saïd Kouachi, 34, and Chérif Kouachi, 32, had attacked the weekly's office. The masked assailants were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles and fired indiscriminately when an editorial meeting was underway.
Those who were killed included eight journalists, four noted cartoonists; two cops, a worker, and an editorial board guest.
The perpetrators were also eliminated soon.
Significance
Attacks triggered wave of Islamist violence in France and Europe
The 2015 attack was the deadliest, but not the first one on Charlie Hebdo.
With its particularly raunchy cartoons about the Prophet, the publication had miffed Islamists in the past as well. In 2011, its offices were firebombed.
Two days after the first incident, a Jewish supermarket was also attacked. The attacks marked the beginning of Islamist violence that was to kill dozens in Europe.
Trial
The main perpetrators were killed, their accomplices put on trial
In the three days of violence, 17 people died in total and France united in grief. Innumerable people attended dozens of rallies with the slogan #JeSuisCharlie (I Am Charlie) becoming a symbol of resistance against terrorism.
While the main perpetrators were killed, France put 14 of their accomplices on trial for a number of charges.
The court proceedings will begin this week.
Details
France to relive worst terror attack in courtroom
Courtesy coronavirus pandemic, attendance inside the courtroom has been sliced. The trial is expected to continue until November 10.
The victims' lawyers, Marie-Laure Barré and Nathalie Senyk said, "This trial is an important moment for them [victims and survivors]. They are waiting for justice to be done to find out who did what, knowing that those who pulled the trigger are no longer there."
Cartoons
Torn apart but not down: Charlie Hebdo republishes cartoons
Tellingly, the weekly at the center of this tragedy sent a message that it won't compromise on its values.
The latest issue carried a dozen cartoons, that were initially published by Danish daily Jyllands-Posten in 2005, and then refurbished by Charlie Hebdo a year later.
The editorial team said it was essential to reprint the cartoons as the trial begins soon.
Message
Along with cartoons, Charlie Hebdo published hard-hitting headline
-
The editorial said they were asked if they would ever print other caricatures of Prophet. The law, the team said, permitted them but they looked for a good enough reason and the trial gave them that.
A cartoon of the Prophet, created by cartoonist Jean Cabut who was killed in the massacre, features in the issue.
And the headline reads, "All of this, just for that."