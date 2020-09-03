The family of a Black man has called for the firing and arrest of all police officers involved in his death earlier this year. The video of officers of the Rochester Police Department in New York restraining the man, Daniel Prude (41), back in March was released only this Wednesday. The video surfaced amid recent outrage over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Press conference 'Called cops to help my brother, not get him lynched'

On March 23, Daniel, who suffered from mental health problems, was having an episode when his brother Joe called the Rochester Police Department for help, the family revealed at a press conference on Wednesday. Daniel was visiting his brother at the time. Joe said, "I placed a phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched."

Video Daniel appears to comply with officers' commands in video

The officers' bodycam footage, which has now been obtained by the family, shows Daniel running naked through the streets in light snow. The video shows an officer pointing a taser at Daniel and telling him to get on the ground. Daniel complies and is seen putting his hands behind his back upon being asked to do so.

Video Officers then place 'spit hood' over Daniel's head

As the officer cuffs him, Daniel, who was unarmed, is heard saying "yes, sir" several times. Thereafter, one of the officers at the scene put a "spit hood" over Daniel's head. Spit hoods are placed on suspect's heads to prevent spitting or biting. Daniel is then heard yelling at the officers as he becomes agitated but he doesn't appear to offer any physical resistance.

Video Daniel appears to be non-responsive after officers restrain him

An officer then presses down on Daniel's face with both hands, telling him to "stop spitting." Another officer places his knee on Daniel's back. Daniel eventually goes quiet as the cops call in the EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) for help. An officer is heard saying, "He feels pretty cold." The medics perform chest compressions to revive Daniel before carrying him into an ambulance.

Death Minutes later, Daniel was brain dead at hospital, says family

Joe said when Daniel was brought to the hospital, he was brain dead. Daniel was taken off life support on March 30. An autopsy report accessed by the Rochester-based Democrat and Chronicle newspaper stated that Daniel's death was a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint." The report listed the hallucinogenic drug PCP as a complication.

Case Investigation underway; no suspension for cops involved

Calling Daniel's death a "tragedy," New York Attorney General Letitia James said an investigation was underway. None of the officers involved have been suspended. James said, "I share the community's concerns about ensuring a fair and independent investigation into his death and support their right to protest." US Attorney General William Barr dismissed allegations that Black and white Americans face differential treatment.

Information Protests in Rochester over Daniel Prude's death