United States President Donald Trump has extended his aid in resolving the ongoing border conflict between India and China. Describing the conflict as "very nasty," Trump said that the US would "love to help" adding that he is in talks with both countries. The situation along the Indo-China border in Eastern Ladakh has remained tense since the two forces clashed in early-May.

Trump's statement 'It's been a very nasty situation'

Speaking during a White House press briefing, Trump said that India and China have been "going at it pretty good on the border." "It's been a very nasty situation," he said. "We stand ready to help with respect to China and India if we can do anything we would love to get involved and help. And we are talking to both countries about that."

History Trump had previously offered help in May

Trump had earlier offered to help with the India-China border row in May. He had tweeted, "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute." However, both nations had turned him down. He had also offered to mediate between India and Pakistan after the February 2019 Pulwama attack.

Conflict Border conflict worsened after recent provocation near Pangong Tso

According to the Indian Army, on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, Chinese forces carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army said the attempts were thwarted by its troops. Since the recent provocation, both sides have heightened military deployment in the region.

Information India, China increase infantry, tank deployment

China has ordered a major build-up of tanks and infantry in South Pangong. The Chinese Air Force has also increased deployment from the Ngari-Gunsa and Hotan airbases. India has reinforced its own tank formations in the area and deployed additional troops.

Background Border tensions remain heightened since early-May clash

Tensions along the LAC intensified after clashes between the two forces at various locations in early-May. Since then, both sides have been engaged in diplomatic and military-level talks. However, even as the talks continued, a violent clash erupted in the Galwan Valley on June 15, which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers. China has not confirmed the official number of casualties.

Resolution India's Defence Minister met Chinese counterpart yesterday