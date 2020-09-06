Multiple stabbings have been reported at the Birmingham city center in the United Kingdom, the police said on Sunday. The police said that a "number of people" were injured in the stabbings, however, did not confirm the exact figure. The police have declared the attack a "major incident" adding that work is underway to establish what happened. Here are more details.

Incident Police called to reports of stabbing at 12:30 am

According to a statement from the West Midlands Police, the police were called to reports of a stabbing at the Birmingham city center at around 12:30 am BST (5:00 am IST). The police said that they immediately attended the call along with the ambulance service, however, shortly after, a number of other stabbings were reported in the same area.

Response Emergency services ensuring medical care to injured; area cordoned

The police said that they are aware of the number of injured persons, however, they did not confirm how many were injured or how grave was the injuries. All emergency services are working together at the scene to ensure medical care to those injured, the police said. The police response is underway and cordons have been placed, the statement added.

Quote 'Not appropriate to speculate on causes this early'