Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 11:54 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Multiple stabbings have been reported at the Birmingham city center in the United Kingdom, the police said on Sunday.
The police said that a "number of people" were injured in the stabbings, however, did not confirm the exact figure.
The police have declared the attack a "major incident" adding that work is underway to establish what happened.
Here are more details.
According to a statement from the West Midlands Police, the police were called to reports of a stabbing at the Birmingham city center at around 12:30 am BST (5:00 am IST).
The police said that they immediately attended the call along with the ambulance service, however, shortly after, a number of other stabbings were reported in the same area.
The police said that they are aware of the number of injured persons, however, they did not confirm how many were injured or how grave was the injuries.
All emergency services are working together at the scene to ensure medical care to those injured, the police said.
The police response is underway and cordons have been placed, the statement added.
The West Midlands Police said, "Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."
"Your safety is our priority," the police added, "You may see a greater police presence in the area."
Love World news?
Subscribe to stay updated.