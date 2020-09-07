Disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen has claimed that United States President Donald Trump ogled at his teenage daughter in his tell-all memoir. Cohen, who used to be Trump's lawyer and close confidant, has also described the US President as a "master manipulator" in the book 'Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump'. Here are more details.

Details 'When did she get so hot?' Trump allegedly asked Cohen

In the book, Cohen describes an incident from 2012 where Trump stared at his then 15-year-old daughter. The alleged incident took place at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. When Cohen told Trump that the girl was his 15-year-old daughter, the President asked him, "When did she get so hot?" An early copy of the book has been accessed by The Associated Press.

Other allegations Trump ogled at pageant contestants; assaulted women in office: Cohen

The memoir goes on to describe Trump's treatment of women. According to the book, Trump ogled at Miss Universe pageant contestants and said that he could "have all of them" if he wanted. It also mentions that Trump allegedly used to corner and forcibly kiss women in his office. The book paints Trump as an "organized crime don" and "master manipulator."

Hush money scandal Trump 'guilty of same crimes': Cohen on hush-money scandal

Cohen, who landed himself in federal prison over his involvement in a hush-money scandal, said in the book that Trump was "guilty of the same crimes." The book offers a blow-by-blow account of the President's alleged role in the scam, which involves the $130,000 payment to former porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

Hush money scandal Trump made Cohen pay hush money to Daniels, claims memoir

According to the book, Cohen paid the "hush money" to Daniels ahead of the 2016 elections after Trump's nod. Trump had allegedly said, "If it comes out, I'm not sure how it would play with my supporters. But I bet they'd think it's cool that I slept with a porn star." The President later reimbursed Cohen with "fake legal fees," the book claims.

Information 'Never understood why pleasing Trump meant so much to me'

Cohen writes in the book that he once considered Trump a "father figure" and cares about him even today. "I confess I never really did understand why pleasing Trump meant so much to me," he writes, "To this day I don't have the full answer."

Political career Cohen says he regrets pushing Trump to Presidency

Cohen also extends an apology for his role in Trump's political ascent. Cohen writes that he regrets pushing Trump to run for President because his election "led the nation and maybe even the world to the brink of disaster." He confesses he used to consider Trump a "visionary with a no-nonsense attitude" and that he "wanted the power that [Trump] would bring to me."

Racism Book levels allegations of racism against Trump

The book goes on to mention that Trump was unconcerned about referring to people from Mexico as "rapists and murderers" during his 2016 election campaign and its repercussions for his business. "I will never get the Hispanic vote," Trump had said, according to the book, "Like the Blacks, they're too stupid to vote for Trump. They're not my people."

Information Book sheds light on Trump and Putin's relationship

The book further claims that Trump admired Russian President Vladimir Putin because he "had the balls to take over an entire nation and run it like it was his personal company." However, it adds, that Trump's campaign was too incompetent to conspire with Russia.

White House response White House dismisses book as 'fan fiction'