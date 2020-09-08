In a new development that is sure to heighten tensions at the already volatile Line of Actual Control (LAC), China claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots at the Southern bank of Pangong Lake. Beijing also added that it took "countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground," without shedding much light on what it did. Meanwhile, the Indian side hasn't commented yet.

Claim Indian Army pushed up regional tensions, claimed China

According to Colonel Zhang Shuili, the spokesperson for People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command, Indian troops "crossed the line and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border." By doing so, Shuili said, the Indian Army violated relevant agreements "pushing up regional tensions, and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments." The officer called the latest development "serious military provocations of very bad nature."

Quote PLA asked Indian side to restrain its frontline troops

Further, Shuili called upon the "the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain frontline troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again."

Looking back Last month, China attempted to change status quo

China's allegations come days after India disclosed details of PLA's transgressions. New Delhi said PLA soldiers unsuccessfully attempted to change the status quo at the Southern bank of Pangong Tso on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. Giving a stern message to China, India added that while it wants peaceful resolution through talks, it will defend sovereignty with all its might.

Points China's aggressive actions continued, India responded adequately, occupied strategic points

After PLA continued its misadventures, the Indian Army moved swiftly, occupying strategic points at the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La. This assumes significance as Indian troops can now oversee China's Moldo garrison and thwart intrusion attempts through the Spanggur Gap. Satellite visuals showed Indian soldiers are stationed atop the Shepao Mountain, where the alleged firing took place, reports India Today.

History The last time shots were fired was in 1975

The border agreements between India and China prohibit the use of firearms, making the latest development unprecedented. The last time shots were fired between the nuclear-armed neighbors was in 1975 at the Tulung La area of Arunachal Pradesh. As per India Today, warning shots were also exchanged on August 31 when Chinese soldiers tried evicting Indian troops from strategic points of south Pangong.

