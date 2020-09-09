United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a deal between adversaries Israel and UAE, reports said on Wednesday. His nomination is believed to have been submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. Christian is also the chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. He had submitted Trump's nomination in 2018 as well.

Christian who told Fox News that he is not a "big Trump supporter," also said, "For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees." In his nomination letter, he also heaped praises on Trump for withdrawing US troops from the Middle East, a feat that his predecessors failed to achieve.

The nomination letter made a reference to the newly-brokered peace between Israel and UAE. Christian said it is expected that other Middle East countries would follow suit and the deal could "be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity." He explained that Trump met the three criteria necessary to get a Nobel Peace Prize.

"The first one is a fellowship among nations and he has done that through negotiations. Reduction of standing armies — he has reduced the number of troops in the Middle East, and the third criterion is the promotion of peace congresses," Christian explained.

Last month, the Trump administration declared that UAE will restore diplomatic ties with Israel. As part of the deal, Israel agreed to temporarily halt the annexation of occupied land on the West Bank, sought by Palestinians for a "future state." Both countries also agreed to set up reciprocal embassies. Reportedly, the signing ceremony will be held on September 15 at the White House.

The Norwegian parliamentarian also noted that Trump expressed interest in solving other conflicts. He made a mention of the Kashmir dispute and the tensions between North and South Korea to support his claims. Notably, Trump said he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the differences pertaining to Kashmir, but New Delhi rebuffed his offers, repeatedly, saying that matter was internal.

Now, Trump has been eyeing the Nobel Peace Prize for some time and he was mighty disappointed when his efforts involving South and North Korea didn't get him one. "They gave it to [Barack] Obama. He didn't even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize," he had said last year.

