United States President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election later this year, is facing a cash crunch with his campaign just 60 days ahead of the Presidential elections. Reportedly, Trump's billion-dollar campaign has already spent $800 million and the $200 million advantage over Democratic rival Joe Biden has "evaporated," according to The New York Times. Here are more details.

Out of the $1.1 billion that Trump's campaign had raised between the start of 2019 and the end of July this year, over $800 million has already been spent, NYT reported. Citing top Republican officials briefed on the budget and federal campaign filings, the publication reported that Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) developed some "profligate habits."

According to NYT, over $350 million had ironically been spent on fundraising operations alone under former campaign manager Brad Parscale, who once referred to Trump's re-election war machine as an "unstoppable juggernaut." Reportedly, the campaign had assembled a huge, well-paid staff, housed in an office in the Virginia suburbs. Outsize legal bills were also treated as campaign costs, the NYT report added.

Reportedly, over $100 million had already been spent on television advertising before the Republican convention, which is when the voters are said to start paying attention to the Presidential race. The campaign reportedly paid $11 million to air TV ads during the Super Bowl.

The campaign spent a million dollars airing ads in the Washington DC media market, $800,000 on boosting Parscale's social media posts featuring campaign ads, $6 million on "donor mementos," $30 million on manufacturing Trump merchandise, etc. Further, $40 million was spent on acquiring voters' email addresses, $145 million on direct mail, $21 million in legal costs covering the impeachment trial and other investigations.

When questioned by NYT on his decision-making as a campaign manager, Parscale said all the expenses happened with the approval of the Trumps. He said the expenditure happened "under the very close eye of the family" and "no decision was made without their approval." Jared Kushner, who is married to the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, is broadly overseeing the campaign.

Veteran Republican political strategist Ed Rollins told NYT, "If you spend $800 million and you're 10 points behind, I think you've got to answer the question, 'What was the game plan?'" "I think a lot of money was spent when voters weren't paying attention," said Rollins, who went on to accuse Parscale of spending like a "drunken sailor."

Reportedly, since Bill Stepien replaced Parscale as Trump's campaign manager, the campaign has adopted several cost-cutting measures in hiring practices, travel, and the advertising budget. Notably, in the last two weeks of August, while Biden's campaign spent $36 million on TV ads, Trump's campaign spent just $5 million. Stepien has also reduced the number of campaign staff who are allowed to travel for events.

