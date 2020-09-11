In a major move, China's National Medical Products Administration has cleared a new 'nasal spray' COVID-19 vaccine for human trials. The solution is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical testing and could make it easier to immunize large groups against the deadly coronavirus disease. Here is all you need to know about it.

Vaccine Vaccine stimulating natural infection pathway

Developed through a collaboration between the University of Hong Kong, Xiamen University, and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy, the spray vaccine in question stimulates the natural infection pathway of the novel coronavirus to trigger an immune response. It is based on a live attenuated influenza vaccine and could also be modified with weakened influenza viruses to offer dual immunity - against both COVID-19 and influenza.

Benefit #2 Spray-based administration makes mass-vaccination easier

More importantly, as the system is based on the mature influenza vaccine technology, scientists believe it could be easily mass-manufactured and distributed. The nasal spray-based system will be much easier to administer on the masses as compared to the traditional injection-based vaccines. To note, nasal spray vaccines have been around for some time but this is the only one for COVID-19 in clinical trials.

Trials Efficacy, safety need to be checked

The clinical trials for the spray vaccine are set to begin in November with 100 volunteers and will continue for at least a year. The studies will take place in three phases, aimed at defining the safety and effectiveness of the spray. On their part, the researchers do not expect major side effects from the spray except minor nasal obstruction or rhinorrhea.

Immunity duration Immunity duration also needs to be measured

During the trials, the researchers would also have to check how long the immunity from the spray lasts and whether it is better than injection-based vaccines. America's top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had previously expressed concerns over the immunity period of COVID-19 vaccines, saying that the duration of protection upon recovery from the most benign coronaviruses has just been around 1-2 years.

Usage Meanwhile, China has started emergency use of some domestic vaccines