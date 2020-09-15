In yet another diplomatic win for India, the country has now secured a seat at the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women (UNCSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). This development was announced by TS Tirumurti, the permanent representative of India to the UN. India, China, and Afghanistan competed for the seat, and Bejing failed to trump the half-way mark.

The UNCSW is a part of the ECOSOC, which is one of the main organs of the UN. The UNSCW concerns itself with gender equality and women empowerment. UNCSW also plays a vital role in highlighting women's reality globally and aids in shaping worldwide "standards on gender equality." At any given time, 45 UN member states are a part of the commission.

While New Delhi and Kabul performed well during polls, China faltered. India will now remain a member from 2021 to 2025. This development naturally was a setback for Beijing, which is facing global scrutiny over the coronavirus pandemic. The fact that 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women (1995) also added to China's embarrassment.

India wins seat in prestigious #ECOSOC body!



India elected Member of Commission on Status of Women #CSW. It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours.



— PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 14, 2020

In June, India was elected to the non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council, after receiving 184 votes in the 193-member strong General Assembly. India was the sole candidate for the seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 term. To note, India was the non-permanent member of UNSC in 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and also between 2011 and 2012.

To note, India has been lobbying to become a permanent member of the UNSC for years now. However, neighbor China has been playing a spoilsport. Despite other permanent members — US, UK, France, and Russia — supporting India's bid, China has claimed there are differences among them over opening the doors of the influential body for New Delhi.

"China would like to work with other members to find a package solution that accommodates the interests and concerns of all parties through dialogue and consultation," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in January 2020, after Russia backed India's entry into UNSC as a permanent member.

