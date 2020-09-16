Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 02:58 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
Questioning the mental acuity of his opponent Joe Biden once again, United States President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that the Democrat could be taking drugs to improve his performance during debates.
The Republican, who is seeking re-election, said Biden must take a test before the first of the three Presidential debates on September 29.
Countering Trump, Biden called him a "fool."
In an interview with Fox News, Trump remarked that he noticed "something was strange" with Biden's progression in Democratic debates.
He said when there were various Democratic candidates on stage, Biden came across as "grossly incompetent."
But when Biden was faced only with rival Bernie Sanders, he seemed "okay."
Trump said he wouldn't reveal what he thought was the reason behind this "change."
Seconds later, Trump divulged the "reason" behind Biden's improved performance.
"He's taking something (that) you know, gives him some clarity, or whatever," he added. Calling on Biden to take the drug test, Trump announced, "I would take one too."
Responding to Trump, Biden said, "I'm looking forward to the debate and he's a fool. The comments are just foolish."
It's not the only time when Trump floated theories about Biden being on drugs, or questioned his mental ability to run the country.
In July, while speaking to Chris Wallace, Trump asked the journalist to let "Biden sit through an interview like this — he'll be on the ground crying for mommy."
The next month, he reiterated his theory while speaking to Washington Examiner.
"Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We're going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate," Trump told WE.
In 2016, Trump leveled similar allegations on Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who lost.
"We should take a drug test prior to the debate because I don't know what's going on with her. But at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning. And at the end ... she could barely reach her car," he had said.
The three presidential debates, wherein Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, will take on each other, are scheduled for September 29, October 15, and October 22, at Ohio, Florida, and Tennessee respectively.
The incumbent President had earlier asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to schedule more debates but was shunned.
His request to advance the first debate to help early voters was also dismissed.
Love World news?
Subscribe to stay updated.