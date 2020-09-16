Questioning the mental acuity of his opponent Joe Biden once again, United States President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that the Democrat could be taking drugs to improve his performance during debates. The Republican, who is seeking re-election, said Biden must take a test before the first of the three Presidential debates on September 29. Countering Trump, Biden called him a "fool."

What he said Earlier, Biden was "incompetent," later improved in debates: Trump

In an interview with Fox News, Trump remarked that he noticed "something was strange" with Biden's progression in Democratic debates. He said when there were various Democratic candidates on stage, Biden came across as "grossly incompetent." But when Biden was faced only with rival Bernie Sanders, he seemed "okay." Trump said he wouldn't reveal what he thought was the reason behind this "change."

Statement Trump said Biden is taking something that gives him clarity

Seconds later, Trump divulged the "reason" behind Biden's improved performance. "He's taking something (that) you know, gives him some clarity, or whatever," he added. Calling on Biden to take the drug test, Trump announced, "I would take one too." Responding to Trump, Biden said, "I'm looking forward to the debate and he's a fool. The comments are just foolish."

Looking back Trump has repeatedly been questioning Biden's capability

It's not the only time when Trump floated theories about Biden being on drugs, or questioned his mental ability to run the country. In July, while speaking to Chris Wallace, Trump asked the journalist to let "Biden sit through an interview like this — he'll be on the ground crying for mommy." The next month, he reiterated his theory while speaking to Washington Examiner.

Quote According to Trump, Biden's best performance was against Bernie

"Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We're going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate," Trump told WE.

2016 During last polls, Trump accused Clinton of drug-use as well

In 2016, Trump leveled similar allegations on Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who lost. "We should take a drug test prior to the debate because I don't know what's going on with her. But at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning. And at the end ... she could barely reach her car," he had said.

Debates This month, Biden and Trump will face each other