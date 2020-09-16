A Chinese virologist has alleged that China manufactured the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which is responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Li-Meng Yan claims that the Chinese government created the virus by modifying bat coronaviruses, and then covered it up. Dr. Li-Meng also said that she has evidence to support her claims and will publish a report soon. Here are more details.

Allegations SARS-CoV-2 made in Wuhan government lab: Virologist

Last week, in an interview with a British talk show Loose Women, Dr. Li-Meng had said that SARS-CoV-2 was made in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan, the city where the virus is said to have emerged. Dr. Li-Meng—who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health—said that China knew about the virus well before it publicly acknowledged its existence.

Discovery 'Discovered cover-up while researching new pneumonia'

Dr. Li-Meng said she was tasked with looking into a cluster of viruses in December 2019 when she stumbled upon the alleged cover-up. She said she conducted two pieces of research on the "new pneumonia": one in December and early-January, and a second in mid-January. She said she shared the results of her findings with a supervisor, a World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant.

Cover-up WHO consultant allegedly threatened her

Dr. Li-Meng said her supervisor told her to "maintain silence or else she would be made to disappear." When asked by Fox News why global researchers have not pointed out that the virus is allegedly man-made, the virologist said they are facing "big suppression" from the Chinese Communist Party and "their friends in the scientific world."

Disclosure Virologist then approached US-based Youtuber to expose 'cover-up'

Dr. Li-Meng, on January 17, she reached out to a United States-based Chinese Youtuber. She then revealed that the Chinese government was covering up the origins of the novel coronavirus and the Wuhan seafood market used as a "smokescreen." She had also claimed that human-to-human transmission of the virus was possible and that SARS-CoV-2 is a "high mutant virus."

Other details Will publish findings in two reports: Virologist