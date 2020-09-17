San Francisco city in the United States is considering lowering the local voting to 16 from 18. In November, San Francisco residents will vote on a measure to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to also cast their votes in local elections. Although a similar move had failed in 2016 (with 48% of the vote), local activists believe that the measure will be cleared this time.

Details SF could be first major city allowing 16-year-olds to vote

If the measure gets the green light in November, San Francisco would become the first major American city allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections, NBC News reported. Some smaller cities—such as Takoma Park, Maryland—already allow teenagers aged 16 and above to vote in local elections. Takoma Park officials said the move led to increased youth engagement and higher turnout.

Quote 'Proposition will help youth of color'

Crystal Chan—an organizer for Vote 16 SF who fought to get the measure on the ballot—told NBC, "I really think that Vote 16 will help the youth of color in San Francisco establish the habit of voting at an earlier age and really provide them with the support and the resources that they need to continue building on that habit as they grow older."

Quote '16 better than 18 to establish voting habit'

Vote 16 SF's campaign manager Brandon Klugman added, "Research is clear on this, that voting is a habit. And 16 is a better time than 18 to establish that habit." Notably, there has also been some bipartisan support for lowering the voting age in Congress.

Support Congresswomen Grace Meng, Ayanna Pressley among those in support

US Rep. Grace Meng, D-Queens, has long pushed for lowering the voting age nationwide to 16. "I'm always inspired by our nation's youth who have demonstrated wisdom, maturity, and passion on issues like social justice, gun control, and climate change," Meng said. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., had last year introduced an amendment to HR 1 to lower the federal voting age to 16.

Quote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also supported lower voting age

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had also said in March 2019, "I think it's really important to capture kids when they're in high school, when they're interested in all of this, when they're learning about government, to be able to vote."

Criticism Critics say 16-year-olds are not informed enough to vote