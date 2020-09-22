With the world still scrambling to find a vaccine for coronavirus, experts have warned that the impending flu season could make matters worse. UK scientists believe getting both contagious diseases at once drastically increases the chances of death, reports TheGuardian. Hence, experts have called on people, especially those at higher risks, to get vaccinated in the upcoming days or months. Here's more.

In the UK alone, somewhere around 4,000 and 22,000 people die of flu every year. With coronavirus coming into the picture, the threat has multiplied. Professor Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director of Public Health England told the daily, that the last thing one would want is to get flu this year. And just in case someone does get infected, they shouldn't lose sight of self-isolation.

Doyle added, "If you get both, you are in some serious trouble, and the people who are most likely to get both of these infections may be the very people who can least afford to in terms of their own immune system."

The broad symptoms of both flu and coronavirus are similar — the infected person has a fever, cough, faces difficulty breathing, experiences fatigue, sore throat, body aches, and a runny/stuffy nose. However, a large proportion of those who contract coronavirus lose their sense of taste or smell. In such a scenario, only a coronavirus test can be relied upon to judge if someone's infected.

Researchers in the US echoed concerns of their UK counterparts when talking about flu and coronavirus together. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said both flu and coronavirus attack lungs, eventually causing respiratory failure in worst-case scenarios. Dr. Seema Yasmin of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative told CNN that getting infected with respiratory viruses takes a toll on the body's immune system.

On the probable "double-whammy," Dr. Michael Matthay, a professor of medicine and a critical care specialist at the University of California, San Francisco said if one catches both illnesses together, it "would increase the risk of longer-term effects of any of those organ systems." Together, they can cause respiratory failure — which essentially means that the lungs can't give enough oxygen into the blood.

The arguments of UK scientists are backed by facts, added TheGuardian. In the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic, a study was carried out on 58 people, to understand how these two diseases impact a body. "43% of those with co-infection died compared with 26.9% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 only," said Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

