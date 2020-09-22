UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will in an address to the nation on Tuesday speak about working from home, in what is seen as an effort to handle the second wave of coronavirus. He will also impose new curbs on bars, pubs, and restaurants, reports said. All in all, he will just fall a little short of declaring a complete lockdown. Here's more.

Numbers UK's coronavirus problem seemed under control. Now, virus is re-surging

At the time of the press, the number of infections in the UK stood at 398,625 with 41,788 deaths. The country was badly affected in March-April with Johnson too, contracting the infection. When the spread subsided, the UK emerged from a complete lockdown imposed in March. But in recent days, infections have been increasing by nearly 6,000 daily, a report in AFP claimed.

Prediction At this rate, UK could log 50,000 infections daily soon

According to top advisers, the country could see nearly 50,000 infections daily by mid-October, if no concrete steps are taken. Speaking on the situation, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said, "We are in a bad sense literally turning a corner, although only relatively recently." Urging people to follow distancing guidelines, he warned, "If we don't change course, the virus will take off."

Self-isolation As cases rise, UK getting more firm about self-isolation

Last week, Johnson admitted that parts of the UK were already witnessing the second wave. To ensure the situation doesn't deteriorate more, he ordered that people will be legally bound to self-isolate if they test coronavirus positive, or if the National Health Service (NHS) asks them to do so. A fine of up to £10,000 could also be imposed on defaulters.

Announcement Moreover, Johnson likely to drop his "come to office" suggestion

Following the same line of thought and in a bid to urge people to stay indoors, Johnson will ask residents to work from home as much as possible. Interestingly, just weeks ago, he requested people to return to offices. "If it is possible for people to work from home, then we'd encourage them to do so," Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove reportedly stated.

Quote Gove claimed government will make going to office safe

"We need to balance the need for people to work and continue to go to school against taking steps to try and reduce the virus. If people need to be in the office, we will work to make it as safe as possible," Gove added.

Restaurants After encouraging dining out, UK will put restrictions

The government is also likely to bring back curbs on eating out. Just last month, people were offered discounted meals by the Treasury, in an attempt to help the battered hospitality sector. But from Thursday, eating joints will be asked to shut by 10 pm. There will be a ban on buffets and only table services will be allowed, a report in FT said.

Reaction Shares of listed-pubs dropped in anticipation of lockdown, stakeholders fumed