The raging coronavirus pandemic took center stage at the UN General Assembly with US President Donald Trump blaming China directly for unleashing the virus onto the world and also urging world leaders to hold Beijing accountable. His Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, however, said the health crisis posed as an opportunity for cooperation, even as his country's army is working toward expansionism. Here's what happened.

Statement UN must hold China accountable, said Trump

This time the UNGA session in New York consisted of pre-recorded statements of world leaders and Trump used his speech to endorse his achievements and rip into rivals. "The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions," said Trump in his under eight-minute-long speech, the shortest address by a US President in over two decades. He added China unleashed the plague.

Quote Trump reminded China levied restrictions on domestic, not international, travel

"In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world. China condemned my travel ban on their country, even as they canceled domestic flights and locked citizens in their homes," Trump said.

Statement He also had harsh words for WHO

The US President, frequently targeted back home over his handling of the pandemic, criticized WHO, as well. "The Chinese government and the World Health Organization [WHO], which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission," Trump said. His remarks were hardly surprising considering how he broke ties with WHO over its alleged collusion with the Chinese government.

What happened China's trade abuses and disregard for environment were also mentioned

Before Trump spoke, the US touched a grim benchmark in coronavirus pandemic as the death toll surged past the 200,000-mark. On the situation in his country, Trump assured that a "bright future" awaits the US. The US President also attacked China over environmental pollution and trade. Saying that Beijing indulged in trade abuses, Trump said he was standing up for it.

Quote Trump said China overfishes waters, dumps plastic into oceans

"Every year China dumps millions and millions of tonnes of plastic and trash into the oceans, overfishes other countries' waters, destroys vast swaths of coral reef, and emits more toxic mercury into the atmosphere than any country anywhere in the world," Trump went on.

UN UN was asked to focus on real problems by Trump

Trump, who faces re-election in November, also had a word of advice for the UN. He suggested the global body focuses on real problems like "terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities." He also urged other leaders to prioritize their countries, just like he was doing.

Reaction Rejecting Trump's allegations, China said world needs cooperation, not confrontation

Soon after Trump's speech, China rebuked all allegations. In his opening remarks, China's Zhang Jun said, "The world is at a crossroads. At this moment, the world needs more solidarity and cooperation, but not confrontation." Xi also took a similar tone and offered financial help for vaccine efforts, in what seemed like a clear attempt to allay the growing mistrust he is facing.

Statement While Trump slammed WHO, Xi relied on its "guidance"

Xi said the world should follow WHO's guidance, as it finds its way through the crisis. "Any attempt of politicizing the issue or stigmatization must be rejected," said the Chinese President. "We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in a zero-sum game," Xi added.

Details PLA sparking tensions but Xi claimed China "doesn't want war"