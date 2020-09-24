Two police officers were shot Wednesday during protests in the US city of Louisville against a grand jury's decision to not charge any officer in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Taylor—a 26-year-old Black hospital worker—had been shot multiple times when officers raided her home in March. The jury held that the officer who fatally shot Taylor had been justified in his actions, sparking outrage.

Details 2 officers shot; no life-threatening injuries: Louisville Police chief

Louisville Police chief Robert J Schroeder said the two officers who were shot during Wednesday's protests did not sustain life-threatening injuries. One of the officers was stable while the other one was in surgery, he said, adding that a suspect was in custody. Wednesday's protests, which followed the grand jury's decision, led to the arrest of 46 people in Louisville, Sergeant Lamont Washington said.

Aftermath State of emergency declared in Louisville

A state of emergency has been declared in Louisville and Mayor Greg Fischer has set a 9 pm-6:30 am curfew in the city for three days. The National Guard have also been deployed. Notably, crowds remained gathered past curfew as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged them to return to their homes. Similar protests were held in New York, Washington, Atlanta, and Chicago as well.

Backstory Cops entered Taylor's flat in March during drug raid

On March 13, Taylor was sleeping at her apartment with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, when they heard a banging on the door. Three plainclothes Louisville police officers—Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove—used a battering ram to enter the property. Walker fired a shot from his licensed gun, believing Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, had entered the apartment. The shot struck Mattingly.

Death Taylor, who had no criminal record, was shot dead

The cops returned fire, discharging 32 rounds. Taylor, who got out of bed amid the commotion, was shot and died on the hallway floor. She had no criminal record. Citing a ballistics report, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday that Taylor had been shot six times, but only one shot was fatal. The fatal shot had been fired by Cosgrove, the report said.

Jury’s decision No officers charged with Taylor's killing

On Wednesday, Judge Annie O'Connell announced the charges against the officers. The grand jury decided to not charge any officer in Taylor's killing, Cameron told a news conference. The jury charged Hankison with "wanton endangerment" for shots that hit a neighbor's apartment, Cameron said. The other two officers were "justified to protect themselves and the justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges," he said.

Information What happened to the officers?

Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. He had been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June for "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds" during the raid. Mattingly and Cosgrove were reassigned to administrative duties.

Issues What are the issues with the case?

An arrest report had stated that the officer had been granted a "no-knock" warrant for the March raid. However, Cameron said Wednesday that such a warrant had not been served. Instead, the officers identified themselves before entering Taylor's flat, which has been "corroborated by an independent witness," Cameron added. However, neighbors told the local media that they did not hear the officers announce themselves.

Information Investigators suspected Taylor's drug dealer ex-boyfriend was using her flat