In France, where new coronavirus cases remained in control for a few months, the infections are rising again and hospitals are inundated with serious patients, in what serves as a rude reminder of the bygone spring. On Thursday, 16,096 new cases were reported, a staggering rise from the previously reported high of 13,498. Faced with the virus's resurgence, the government has imposed new curbs.

Situation Data shows France has tough days ahead

At the time of publishing, France's death toll stood at 31,511, after 52 new deaths. It is lower than the moving average of 59, but over four times more than the daily average witnessed in August, i.e., 12. 6,031 were admitted yesterday, up from August 29, when 4,530 needed hospitalization. 1,043 people are recuperating in ICUs, a figure not logged since June 8.

Non-emergency services being shut to accommodate coronavirus patients

Paris hospital authority AP-HP announced it would be shutting non-emergency services. Deputy Director Francois Cremieux said the number of coronavirus patients doubled within three weeks and would surge further by September's end.

Curbs France fell short of total lockdown, curbs have returned

Hoping to avoid a repeat of events from a few months ago, when hospitals struggled to find beds for critically ill patients, President Emmanuel Macron's government on Wednesday announced the closure of all bars and restaurants in Marseille. The bars/restaurants in Paris and everywhere else will shut sooner. Public gatherings were limited to ten people, and sporting events can only host 1,000 people.

Anger New curbs have left Marseille and Paris mayors angry

The return of restrictions in a country, which was extensively locked down between March 17 and May 11, ruffled feathers of citizens, and a couple of politicians. Marseille's Mayor Michele Rubirola, a left-leaning politician, was angry because she wasn't consulted. "Why turn the screws when our numbers have been improving for a few days now?" she asked. Her Paris counterpart had similar concerns.

Quote "How can these measures stop the transmission?"

"It is hard to understand: how will it prevent the spread of the virus? How will the fact that we can no longer exercise help us, while sport is an important part of keeping us healthy with strong immune systems?" Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

PM's statement Denouncing censure, PM said he wants to avoid March-like situation

Reacting to the criticism Prime Minister Jean Castex claimed his opponents were playing politics. "What I don't want is that we go back to March," he said. Health Minister Olivier Véran stressed that the measures aren't an overreaction, revealing that the reproduction rate has up-ticked 1 — meaning 100 people are infecting more than 100 now. The positivity rate crossed 6%, he added.

Details Fearing losses, hotel industry decried government, plans to protest

Businessowners also expressed discontent at the move. Bernard Marty, President of the Hotel Industry Union complained of not being forewarned. "I have no confidence in this government. Does it realize that it's not only the restaurants but the food producers, the suppliers ... a whole chain it is in the process of killing," he was quoted by Guardian. He vowed to "fight back."

