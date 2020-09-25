Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 04:51 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
Four people were injured in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in France capital Paris, AFP reported on Friday, citing sources privy to the development.
Two persons were seriously injured.
Police have launched an investigation and are actively hunting for the perpetrators, two of whom are said to be absconding.
Here are more details.
Associated Press reporters, who were present at the site, reported that police came in large numbers in the Eastern Paris area, close to the Richard Lenoir Metro station.
Locals have been advised to avoid the area, in a bid to not impact the security operation. The area has been cordoned off.
Police are also probing a "suspected package" that was found nearby.
🔵🔴ALERTE NEWS: Très gros dispositif policier déployé dans le 11eme. Attaque à l’arme blanche non loin des locaux de Charlie Hebdo.— news-alertes (@alertes_news) September 25, 2020
Confirming the incident, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, "A serious event has taken place in Paris. Four people have been wounded and it seems that two are in a serious condition." Notably, the magazine's current address hasn't been revealed due to security reasons.
Charlie Hebdo, which is known for publishing particularly raunchy cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, has been attacked several times — the deadliest Islamist attack being in 2015.
On January 7, 2015, brothers Saïd Kouachi, 34, and Chérif Kouachi, 32, had attacked the weekly's office.
The masked assailants were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles and fired indiscriminately when an editorial meeting was underway.
Two days after the incident at the weekly's office, a Jewish supermarket was attacked by Islamists. 17 people died in the three days of violence, and it was followed by Islamist attacks across Europe.
The latest attack came when France put on trial the people who helped Charlie Hebdo's attackers.
The trial, being closely watched by the nation, is expected to end in November.
