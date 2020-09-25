Four people were injured in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in France capital Paris, AFP reported on Friday, citing sources privy to the development. Two persons were seriously injured. Police have launched an investigation and are actively hunting for the perpetrators, two of whom are said to be absconding. Here are more details.

Details Area has been cordoned off, "suspected package" reported

Associated Press reporters, who were present at the site, reported that police came in large numbers in the Eastern Paris area, close to the Richard Lenoir Metro station. Locals have been advised to avoid the area, in a bid to not impact the security operation. The area has been cordoned off. Police are also probing a "suspected package" that was found nearby.

Twitter Post Here are the visuals from the spot

🔵🔴ALERTE NEWS: Très gros dispositif policier déployé dans le 11eme. Attaque à l’arme blanche non loin des locaux de Charlie Hebdo.

pic.twitter.com/67i5TM5FKM — news-alertes (@alertes_news) September 25, 2020

Quote French PM confirmed a "serious event" took place

Confirming the incident, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, "A serious event has taken place in Paris. Four people have been wounded and it seems that two are in a serious condition." Notably, the magazine's current address hasn't been revealed due to security reasons.

Looking back Charlie Hebdo isn't new to attacks, 2015's was the worst

Charlie Hebdo, which is known for publishing particularly raunchy cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, has been attacked several times — the deadliest Islamist attack being in 2015. On January 7, 2015, brothers Saïd Kouachi, 34, and Chérif Kouachi, 32, had attacked the weekly's office. The masked assailants were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles and fired indiscriminately when an editorial meeting was underway.

Attack This month, the helpers were put on trial