An Argentinian MP has been forced to resign after he was seen kissing his partner's breasts during an online parliamentary session. Juan Emilio Ameri, a legislator in Argentina's lower house of congress, had initially pleaded to be suspended from his seat, but later gave in to demands of his resignation. Explaining his actions, Ameri (47) said he believed his internet was patchy.

Details Online parliamentary session was being live-streamed

The incident occurred during a debate about the pension fund investments, which was being live-streamed on the lower house's Youtube channel. Notably, while some MPs are attending in-person sessions, others are participating remotely from their homes. While another MP made his address on a giant video screen installed in the Parliament, Ameri is seen kissing his girlfriend's bare breasts.

Resignation 'Cannot allow irresponsibility of this magnitude'

Chamber of Deputies President Sergio Massa then halted the session and fellow MPs unanimously voted for Ameri's suspension. The government's bloc in the lower house said Thursday, "We cannot allow irresponsibility of this magnitude, so we will guarantee that all the rules are applied so that he is sanctioned in the appropriate way according to the seriousness of his acts." Ameri resigned shortly thereafter.

Explanation Ameri said he thought he was offline

After the incident, Ameri, who is from President Alberto Fernández's Peronist party, gave a bizarre explanation for his behavior. He said during a radio interview, "I have a terrible [internet] connection at home," claiming that he believed he was offline at the time of the incident. Incidentally, during the act, Ameri can be seen looking directly into his computer's camera.

Explanation He said he was checking girlfriend's new breast implants