US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden faced each other in Ohio on Tuesday (local time) for the first Presidential debate, and evidently policy talk was derailed by personal attacks and chaos. The tension was evident and at one point Biden mouthed, "Will you shut up, man!" to Trump, just as the latter tried to interrupt him. Here are the highlights.

What happened In 90-minute-long debate, Trump and Biden interrupted each other frequently

Moderated by Chris Wallace of "Fox News Sunday," the debate was the first one of the three scheduled debates. The moderator struggled to keep Trump and Biden from talking over one another in the 90-minute-long interaction. He repeatedly said, "Gentlemen, please," but neither the incumbent nor the challenger paid any heed. As a result, the world witnessed a chaotic debate where bad tempers flew.

Coronavirus For Trump, coronavirus is a vulnerable-topic; Biden used the opportunity

Wallace selected six topics for today's debate — the candidates' records, Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in the US, and the elections' integrity. He set aside 15 minutes for each topic. On coronavirus, which has affected the US the worst, Biden launched a sharp attack on Trump, saying the country suffered under his leadership. He suggested Trump provides "all protection needed."

Quote Get out of your bunker: Biden told Trump

"You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and your golf course and go in your Oval Office and bring together the Democrats and Republicans and fund what needs to be done now to save lives," Biden suggested.

Response It is China's fault, we did well: Trump

Trump, who is convinced his administration responded in the best way, took the same tone during the debate. On the issue of wearing masks — a habit which he hasn't enforced religiously — the President showed that he was carrying a mask but declared that he would don one "when needed." He said a vaccine was coming soon and blamed China for the crisis.

Economy Trump claimed Democrats want a shutdown, Biden remembered his achievements

Trump also claimed under his governance the US recorded the best economic recovery and said that Democrat-run states only have lockdown as a solution. Biden, Trump said, would destroy the country and economy if he comes to power. The former Vice President, on the other hand, said he was tasked with fixing the economy after the 2008 recession, and he delivered.

Quote Biden called Trump "Putin's puppy"

"We left him a booming economy and he caused recession. The fact is that I have gone head to head with (Russian President Vladimir Putin) and made it clear to him we're not going to take any of his stuff. He's Putin's puppy," Biden said.

Name calling Liar, clown, worst President: Biden went personal against Trump