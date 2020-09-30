On Wednesday, a loud noise sent residents of Paris and nearby suburbs into a state of panic, and soon the French Police allayed fears by announcing that the sound was caused by a military jet and not an explosion. The noise was caused by a sonic boom as a jet broke the sound barrier, the police in France's capital said. Here are more details.

The Paris Police quickly took to Twitter to confirm what triggered the noise. "A very loud noise was heard in Paris and in the Paris region. It was not an explosion, it was a fighter jet crossing the sound barrier," the tweet read. Residents were requested to not incessantly call the emergency services. Colonel Stéphane Spet, the spokesperson of Air Force, concurred as well.

The Defense Ministry said the jet was allowed to break the sound barrier and was tasked with assisting a commercial aircraft, which lost contact with air traffic control, reports AlArabiya. Reuters identified the jet as a Rafale. To note, when an aircraft moves faster than sound, the entire population under its path hears a resounding noise.

The "boom" sound shook windows, made birds fly up, and also paused the French Open match between Stan Wawrinka and Dominik Koepfer for some time. Amid his service routine, Koepfer was shaken by the sound and stopped to understand what happened. He looked toward Wawrinka, who was equally perplexed. Residents also jumped to Twitter to make sense of the astonishing sound.

#JUSTIN: Police confirm that the #explosion that was heard all over #Paris and nearby suburbs was a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier; urges people not to clog up emergency phone lines #France pic.twitter.com/iL0sd1oZqD — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) September 30, 2020

The explosion sent Parisians to an edge, more so in wake of September 25's incident when a knife attack was reported near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo. Later, it was revealed that the attacker, Zaher Hassan Mahmood, who hails from Pakistan, wanted to set the building on fire. Assuming that the two people smoking outside the building were the magazine's employees, he lunged at them, leaving them with injuries.

