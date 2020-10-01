The commission that oversees United States Presidential debates has said that it will change the debate format after a chaotic face-off between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Reportedly, the updated format will include cutting a candidate's microphone if they interrupt their opponent. The decision comes as Tuesday's debate saw both Trump and Biden trading insults and talking over each other.

Details Commission to announce new rules to 'maintain order' during debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD)—a nonpartisan body that has organized Presidential debates since 1988—said that it will announce new rules to help "maintain order" during the remaining two debates. The CPD said that the first debate on Tuesday "made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues."

Controlling candidates' mics a priority

The CPD would spend the next 48 hours drafting new guidelines for the second Presidential debate, due to be held on October 15, CBS News reported citing sources. Reportedly, controlling a candidate's microphone is a priority among the new set of rules. The source told the publication that both campaign teams will be informed about the rules, however, a negotiation will not be allowed.

Reaction Trump's campaign criticizes CPD's decision

Trump's campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, criticized the commission's decision saying, "They are only doing this because their guy got pummelled." Murtaugh described the chaotic debate as a "free exchange of ideas." Meanwhile, Kate Bedingfield, deputy manager for Biden's campaign, said the former US Vice President would participate "under whatever set of rules the commission develops to try to contain Donald Trump's behavior."

First debate Never dreamed debate would go off-track as it did: Moderator

During the first debate, each candidate was given two minutes to answer the moderator questions and was then allowed to address each other's responses. Trump and Biden continued to talk over each other repeatedly, with the President interrupting the latter 73 times. Moderator Chris Wallace told The New York Times that he "never dreamed it would go off the tracks the way it did."

Criticism Debate was hugely criticized across the world

Both participants, along with the moderator, were criticized across the globe over the debate. However, the highlight was Trump's refusal to explicitly condemn white supremacists during the debate. When asked to do so, Trump asked the moderator to give him a name. When Biden said "Proud Boys"—a far-right, anti-immigrant, all-male group with a history of violence—Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."

Later developments Trump faced further criticism over 'stand by' remark