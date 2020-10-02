United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the Republican informed in a tweet, after earlier saying that they will remain in quarantine as his advisor Hope Hicks contracted the infection. Hicks, a top aide of Trump, tested positive on Thursday. She had accompanied Trump to Ohio for the first Presidential debate against challenger Joe Biden.

Details Trump was "surprised" after Hicks tested positive

Hicks was also with Trump in Minnesota on Wednesday (local time), where he addressed a rally. She took ill at Minnesota and quarantined aboard the Presidential plane itself, reports Bloomberg. After the daily reported about Hicks's infection, Trump told Fox News, "She did test positive. I just heard about this." He added he was surprised she fell ill, considering she often wears a mask.

Statement President concerned about well-being of staff, Americans: White House

WH Spokesperson Judd Deere didn't comment on Hicks's condition but added that the President takes the health of those working for him, and American people in general, very seriously. "White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure," Deere said.

Tweet First Lady and I tested positive, informed Trump

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Trump said it was terrible that Hicks fell ill. He said she has been working without taking even a small break. "The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" he wrote. Later, informing about the diagnosis, he said, "We will get through this together."

Twitter Post Will begin recovery process immediately: Trump

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Criticism US has most number of coronavirus cases and deaths

At 7,494,671 total cases and 212,660 deaths, the United States is the worst-affected country in this pandemic. Trump has been criticized over his response to the biggest health crisis of the century and downplaying the threat, even when experts apprised him about the lethality. The President, seeking re-election in November, has repeatedly claimed his administration's response against the "Chinese virus" was apt.

Debate Cornered over coronavirus, Trump said India doesn't disclose correct numbers