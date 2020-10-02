US President Donald Trump's disclosure that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for coronavirus, threw global markets into uncertainty with losses being recorded almost everywhere. US equity futures plunged, Asia stock markets backpedaled, European markets opened more than one percent lower on Friday, and a similar trend was seen in Australia. Unsurprisingly, market watchers also warned about higher volatility. Here's what happened.

Data US Equity futures and Oil futures witnessed turmoil

Soon after Trump's tweet, DOW Futures fell by more than 450 points, reports CNNBusiness. S&P 500 (SPX) futures and NASDAQ (COMP) futures slumped by 1.7% and 2.3% respectively. By 2:37 PM, US Equity Futures had dipped over 1.8%. Oil futures also witnessed turmoil with US crude futures falling 4.3% to $37.06 per barrel, and Brent plunging by 4.2% to hit $39.20 per barrel.

Details Europe, Japan, and Australia's markets also registered losses

Across the ocean, in Europe, markets opened over 1 percent lower in early trading, though they registered some gains later. While France's CAC 40 (CAC40) dipped by 2%, Germany's DAX (DAX) fell by 1.1%. When the news broke, Japan was late into the trading day, but still recorded losses. Nikkei 225 (N225) slumped by 0.7%. In Australia, S&P/ASX 200 fell by 1.4%.

Gold Gold prices rose, Japanese Yen gained

Evidently, investors rushed to put money in "safe havens." As prices of US Treasury Bonds soared, yields were lower. Gold became costlier and the Japanese Yen gained against other currencies. About the trends, Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at Global CIO Office, told Bloomberg, "We're struggling to get our head around it because such things are clearly not in the manual of investment management."

Quote Could see 10% correction in US equities: Expert

"This (Trump's diagnosis and self-isolation) will induce nervousness in the markets and we could see a 10% correction in US equities that will likely drag down Asian equities for the balance of the year," he said, adding people might view "Asia as an attractive" option.

Expectations Another expert feels tech sector might remain unaffected

Separately, Jeff Henriksen, co-founder and CEO of Thorpe Abbotts Capital, said, "I think that you will see probably the tech sector continue to hold up pretty well, and I would think that some of the more cyclical names that require a recovery are probably going to not benefit." He said the latest development would put investors' mind on the coronavirus crisis again, reports CNBC.

List Trump joins a growing list of personalities to test positive

Trump's diagnosis sent shudders globally and threw uncertainty over the November 3 elections, his campaigning, and the two Presidential debates scheduled for later this month. Notably, the US President joins a growing list of prominent personalities to have tested positive for coronavirus. In March, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted the infection and was later moved to intensive care.

Details Brazil's President and Russia's Prime Minister also tested positive

In July, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who had for weeks trivialized the pandemic, tested positive. Monaco's Prince Albert II, UK's Prince Charles, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam, and Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez tested positive. Globally, the virus has infected 34,522,161 and killed 1,028,285. In the US alone, 7,494,671 have contracted the infection and 212,660 died.

China In China, Trump's news was met with sarcasm and sympathy

Meanwhile, Trump's coronavirus diagnosis sparked an online firestorm in China, the country he has repeatedly blamed for the pandemic. The reactions to his infection ranged from disbelief, sympathy to even celebration. "President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19," wrote Hu Xijin the editor of Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party.

Statement Trump and Melania are doing well, revealed White House