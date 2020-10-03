After US President Donald Trump tweeted he contracted coronavirus, the social media platform was abuzz with posts — some subtly wishing he dies of the fatal disease and others more directly. Now, Twitter has said it will remove posts "that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm, or fatal disease against *anyone*." This, however, doesn't necessarily translate to suspension, Twitter added. Here's more.

Twitter told Vice that its users can't openly hope for Trump's demise and the posts that do "will have to be removed." Users in violation of this policy could also be restricted from posting anything; their profiles could be put into "read-only" mode. This policy relating to abusive behavior has been on Twitter's books since April, but caught attention only after Trump took ill.

Upon being asked specifically how it will enforce rules related to Trump, Twitter told Vice, "[We] won't take enforcement action on every Tweet. We're prioritizing the removal of content when it has a clear call to action that could potentially cause real-world harm."

tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

Many Twitter users thought this policy reeks of hypocrisy, especially when plenty of people receive "death wishes and threats" daily. Evan Greer told Guardian that as a transwoman and spokesperson for Fight For the Future, a nonprofit advocacy group focusing on digital rights, she is not new to such threats. This move, she claimed, only shows big tech companies would always favor the powerful.

Notably, the other social media giant, Facebook, has slightly different rules. "We distinguish between public figures and private individuals because we want to allow discussion, which often includes critical commentary of people who are featured in the news or who have a large public audience," read Facebook's community standards page. Apparently, Facebook lets people wish death upon public figures if the person isn't tagged.

"For public figures, we remove attacks that are severe as well as certain attacks where the public figure is directly tagged in the post or comment. For private individuals, our protection goes further," Facebook's guidelines read.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Trump on Friday evening (local time), was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His aides told NYT he was experiencing coughing, congestion, and fever — all symptoms of the disease that has infected 7,549,323 in the US and killed 213,524. Officials described his hospitalization as a precautionary measure. First Lady Melania Trump also has the infection.

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Trump and Melania tested positive after Hope Hicks, a senior adviser who accompanied the President to Ohio and Minnesota for election campaigns, revealed her diagnosis. Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also said she has contracted the infection. "I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic," Conway wrote on Twitter.

