06 Oct 2020
Trump, still infectious, returns to White House, removes mask
Shalini Ojha
US President Donald Trump is back in the White House, days after he tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center, just outside of Washington.
Seemingly, spending a few days at the facility didn't change his opinion about the threat of the disease, as Trump immediately removed his mask in the full media glare.
Here's what went down.
Details
Trump said he was "feeling good," praised his own administration
Before his dramatic entry into the White House, Trump had disclosed his plans on Twitter.
"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. (local time)," he wrote, adding he was feeling good, and praised his own administration for developing "drugs and knowledge."
The 74-year-old also urged America, which logged the highest coronavirus-linked deaths, to not be "afraid."
"I feel better than I did 20 years ago"
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Series of events
Trump was quick to peel off mask
From the time he exited the Walter Reed Medical Center until he climbed the South Portico steps, every action of Trump was covered by cameras.
"Thank you very much, everybody," he said while waving outside the medical center.
He then walked toward a limousine, gave a thumbs up, and boarded the Marine One helicopter.
Upon arriving at the destination, he removed the mask.
Watch: Trump removed mask, saluted departing Marine One
-
October 5, 2020
Health condition
Is Trump healthy enough?
Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, who is the President's doctor, said on Monday that Trump is still contagious and wouldn't be completely "out of the woods" for another week or so.
But he added that Trump showed improvement in the last 24 hours. "He's met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria," Conley said, claimed reports.
Reportedly, Trump's recovery will now continue at White House.
-
Don't let coronavirus dominate you: Trump
Later, Trump put out a video, saying he has learned much about coronavirus in the past few days, going as far as declaring that he could have left two days ago.
"I went, I wasn't feeling so good," he admitted, before telling Americans, "Don't let it (coronavirus) dominate you. Don't let it take over your lives. Don't let that happen."
Message
Maybe I am immune, said Trump
-
In the nearly 1.5 minute-long-video, Trump said he was aware of the danger, perhaps hinting toward his exit from the hospital, but had to do it as the leader of the country.
"Nobody that's a leader would not do what I did. And I know there's a risk, but that's okay. Maybe I am immune, I don't know," Trump went on.
-
Watch: Trump claims vaccines are coming momentarily
-
October 5, 2020
Infections
A number of Trump's aides have contracted the infection
-
Even as Trump downplayed the coronavirus threat, the outbreak in West Wing grew worse. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she contracted the infection and will be quarantining.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive after Hope Hicks, a top aide of the President, took ill. Kellyanne Conway, Trump's ex-adviser, also tested positive.
Notably, the US has lost 215,032 people to the virus.