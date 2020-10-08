US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, sitting 12 feet apart, participated in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2020 elections, and unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic dominated the interaction. The competitors traded charges, through plexiglass barriers, as USA Today's Susan Page moderated the debate in Utah. Here are the highlights from the face-off.

Statement America witnessed greatest failure: Harris on coronavirus response

Harris called the handling of the pandemic, which has affected the US the worst, as the "greatest failure" by any administration. "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris said. To note, Harris is the running mate to ex-VP Joe Biden, who had a chaotic debate with President Trump last month.

Accusations Harris said Trump administration misled Americans, Pence reminded of measures

Harris charged at Pence and Trump for downplaying the virus' threat. "They knew, and they covered it up," she said. And Pence, who faced pointed questions amid a worsening outbreak in the West Wing complete with Trump and First Lady Melania also testing positive, reminded of the steps the incumbent administration took, emphasizing repeatedly on the travel ban imposed on China.

Quote Biden's plan looks awful, said Pence, slamming his predecessor

"When you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way," Pence said, only to get a "it's not working" response from Harris.

Vaccine Harris announced she won't take coronavirus vaccine on Trump's suggestions

As the Trump administration relies on vaccines to give a reprieve from the pandemic, Harris hinted she has little confidence in them. "If Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it absolutely, but if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it," she announced.

What happened "Mr. Vice President, I am speaking"

Multiple times during the debate, Pence, much like his senior Trump, attempted to bulldoze Harris' statements by interrupting her. This behavior prompted Harris to say, "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," repeatedly. As compared to the first Presidential debate, Pence and Harris' face-off was more coherent, civil, with the former also saying, "Senator Harris, it's a privilege to be on the stage with you."

Twitter Post Here is a clip from the interaction

"Mr Vice President I'm speaking.

Details Biden won't betray allies of the US, claimed Harris

Endorsing Biden, Harris said if he comes to power, he will respect US' friends and keep adversaries in check. Denying allegations that Trump betrayed allies, Pence admitted that the US grew "more demanding" under Trump. He listed moving the US embassy in Jerusalem, the death of ISIS Chief, and the killing of Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani as Trump's achievements.

Question On query about political divisiveness, Pence gave a reassuring reply

An eighth-grader from Utah posed the final question in the debate and expressed sorrow at the divisiveness in politics. He asked how are Americans supposed to "get along," when seemingly the country's leaders can't. In response, Pence suggested that not everything seen on TV is equivalent to American people. We debate vigorously, he said, but after that "we come together as Americans."

