For its relentless work toward combating hunger, the World Food Programme was on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
The United Nations' body was appreciated for its contribution to "bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."
In a statement, the Nobel committee revealed that WFP provided assistance to a staggering 100 million victims of hunger and food insecurity, across 88 countries, last year.
"In 2015, eradicating hunger was adopted as one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The WFP is the UN's primary instrument for realizing this goal," the statement read.
It called upon all nations to support WFP.
Established in 1961, WFP is headquartered in Rome, Italy, but has offices in at least 80 countries.
Its motive is to provide assistance to those who can't produce or obtain enough food for themselves or their families. The body, a part of the UN's executive committee, also works for food security.
In 2018, it received the largest share of funds from the US.
