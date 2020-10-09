For its relentless work toward combating hunger, the World Food Programme was on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The United Nations' body was appreciated for its contribution to "bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

Achievement Last year, WFP helped 100 million hunger-stricken people

In a statement, the Nobel committee revealed that WFP provided assistance to a staggering 100 million victims of hunger and food insecurity, across 88 countries, last year. "In 2015, eradicating hunger was adopted as one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The WFP is the UN's primary instrument for realizing this goal," the statement read. It called upon all nations to support WFP.

Details WFP works for those who can't produce or get food