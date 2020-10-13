The winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics were announced to the world on Monday, however, one of the recipients of the honor only heard about the win from a late-night knock on his door. American economist Paul R Milgrom was woken up in the middle of the night by co-winner Robert B Wilson, who had reached his doorstep to share the news.

Details Wilson knocked on Milgrom's door at 2:15 am

Both Milgrom (72) and Wilson (83) are professors at Stanford University and live on the same street. After the winners were declared, Wilson walked over to Milgrom's house at 2:15 am to share the news. When Wilson and a woman (reportedly his wife) rang the doorbell, Milgrom's wife received a security camera notification on her phone. The clip has been shared by Stanford University.

Security footage reveals Milgrom's immediate reaction to Nobel win

In the clip, which Milgrom's wife viewed from Stockholm live on her phone, shows Wilson knocking on Milgrom's door. "Paul, it's Bob Wilson," he is heard saying, "You won the Nobel Prize." Reacting to the incredible news, Milgrom is heard saying, "Yeah, I have? Wow!" "They're trying to reach you, but they cannot. They don't seem to have a number for you," Wilson added.

Twitter Post You can watch the clip here

The #NobelPrize committee couldn't reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he won, so his fellow winner and neighbor Robert Wilson knocked on his door in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/MvhxZcgutZ — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 12, 2020

Prize Duo awarded for 'inventions of new auction formats'