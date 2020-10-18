At least 12 people were killed and over 100 injured in a suicide car bombing in the western Ghor province of Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said. According to reports, the attack took place in front of the Ghor police headquarters in the morning. Although no one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, the incident comes amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban.

Details Terrorists detonated explosives-filled car: Interior Ministry

The attack took place in Ghor's capital Feroz Khan at about 11:00 am (local time), Agence France-Presse reported. Ghor has not seen much violence as the rest of Afghanistan. The Interior Ministry said, "The terrorists detonated an explosives-filled car...as a result 12 civilians were killed and more than 100 people were wounded." The victims included members of security forces, a health official told AFP.

Casualties Injured rushed to hospital; death toll expected to rise

"The explosion was very powerful," said Aref Abir, Ghor governor's spokesperson told AFP, adding that the blast damaged nearby buildings handling affairs for women and the disabled. Mohammad Omer Lalzad, the head of a hospital in Ghor, told Associated Press that dozens of people with serious and light injuries were being treated. The death toll is expected to rise, he said.

Taliban Rise in incidents of fighting between Taliban, Afghanistan