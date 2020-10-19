-
19 Oct 2020
Biden soft on China, bad for India: Trump Jr.
Written byShalini Ojha
Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, thinks Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be soft toward China and effectively, not good for India.
Speaking to limited supporters in Long Island, New York, Trump Jr. said it was important to understand the threat China poses.
He added that his father shares incredible relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here are more details.
Book launch
Trump Jr. wrote a book on Bidens' alleged corruption
Trump Jr. was speaking at the success event of his book, Liberal Privilege, which delves into the corruption allegations against the Bidens.
"When you look at our opponents in this race you think the Chinese gave Hunter Biden $1.5 billion because he was a great businessman, or because they knew the Bidens could be bought, and therefore soft on China," he said.
Allegations
Trump Jr. spoke about alleged corruption, slammed Biden
Trump Jr. was hinting toward the corruption allegations leveled on the Biden family by the New York Post. The 42-year-old also said there's silence in the Democratic camp.
"It is not just China, as they said China Inc with the Bidens, it as the Ukrainian, it was Russia and it was overwhelming because they know that he can be bought," he went on.
Indian-Americans
Indian-Americans are hard-working, family-oriented: Trump Jr.
Saying he understands the Indian-American community well, Trump Jr. said they are "hard-working, family-oriented, and education-oriented."
For the last six months, the community has been watching what the "Democrats have been pushing," he went on.
"We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans," he said. He also mentioned Trump's visit to India earlier this year.
Quote
Father's enthusiasm with PM Modi left Trump Jr. impressed
"When I saw the enthusiasm of my father with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ...you know, I used to think that Trump rallies were pretty big in America but that was the biggest Trump rally probably ever ... in India," Trump Jr. added.
Twitter Post
Relationship between India's PM, my father is incredible: Trump Jr
#WATCH New York: Donald Trump Jr says, "I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump PM Modi is incredible...It has been an honour to watch I love that they have a great powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future." pic.twitter.com/YwdpKJ1akb— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020
Motive
Evidently, Democrats and Republicans are trying hard to woo Indian-Americans
Trump Jr.'s statement on China stems from the efforts launched by Republicans to woo the Indian-American community. Democrats have also joined the race.
To note, last week, a study concluded that 72% of Indian-American respondents are likely to vote for Biden in the November 3 elections.
However, the Republicans believe anti-China sentiment might prove fruitful for them.
Looking back
Earlier, Pompeo said India needs America in fight against Chinese
Not long ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Quad nations — India, US, Japan, and Australia — need America on their side to take on China.
"For decades, the West allowed the Chinese Communist Party to walk all over us," he had added.
Referring to India's confrontation with China up in the Himalayas, Pompeo claimed the latter deployed 60,000 soldiers.
Debate
During first Presidential debate, Trump claimed India hiding coronavirus data
While Republicans are trying to drive home the message that India is an ally, Trump, in the first Presidential debate, ruffled feathers by saying the country was not reporting correct coronavirus data.
When cornered over his handling of the pandemic, Trump attempted to dodge the question by saying, "You don't know how many people died in India, China, and Russia."