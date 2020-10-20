After the first debate between competitors, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, slipped into chaos, the Commission on Presidential Debates tweaked its rules, announcing on Monday that mics will be muted for portions during the face-off in Nashville, later this week. At the beginning of each segment, the mic of the non-speaker will be muted for two minutes to allow the other talk without interruptions.

The debate will be 90-minutes-long and each segment would last for 15 minutes. As per the new rules, Trump and Biden will get two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak, before the debate kicks in. "The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules," the commission said.

The commission said that it's mindful neither the Republican camp nor the Democratic one would be satisfied. "One may think they go too far, and one may think they do not go far enough. We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held," the commission added.

"During the times dedicated for open discussion, it's the hope of the Commission that the candidates will be respectful of each other's time, which will advance civil discourse for the benefit of the viewing public," the statement read. NBC's Kristen Welker will moderate the debate.

Political observers wanted the commission to introduce changes after the first debate last month was replete with interruptions. Trump hardly let Biden finish his sentences, prompting the latter to tell him, "Will you shut up, man?" Moderator Chris Wallace later blamed Trump for the bedlam. "I had baked this beautiful, delicious cake, and then frankly the President put his foot in it," he said.

As expected, Trump's team raised objections to the changes but revealed that he would participate in the debate. "President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last-minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide an advantage to their favored candidate," Bill Stepien, the campaign manager, said. Reportedly, Trump also said the conditions were unfair.

